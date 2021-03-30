Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $458.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.40 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

