Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 526,082 shares of company stock valued at $39,473,892. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.