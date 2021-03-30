Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

