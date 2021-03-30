Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 321.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after buying an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

