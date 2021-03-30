Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MO stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.