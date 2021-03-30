Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

