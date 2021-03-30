Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

PSEP opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.