Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,124,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.