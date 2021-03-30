Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 178,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $305.85 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $172.65 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.57 and its 200-day moving average is $288.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

