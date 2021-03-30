Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

