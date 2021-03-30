Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $3.03 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,202 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 434,719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,671,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

