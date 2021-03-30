Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMOM. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $29.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.