Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 6,168 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

