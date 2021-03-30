Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19.

