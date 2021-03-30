Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

