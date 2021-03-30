Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of -101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

