Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,298 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

