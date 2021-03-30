Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $207.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

