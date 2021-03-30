Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,779 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 117,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,348,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

D opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,835.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

