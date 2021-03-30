Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.