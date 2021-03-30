Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,936 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

