Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 19,394 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Paul John Balson increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86.

