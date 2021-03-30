Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000.

QYLD stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

