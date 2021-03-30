Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

NOBL stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.