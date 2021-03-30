Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,849,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $469.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.14 and its 200 day moving average is $410.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $240.58 and a twelve month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

