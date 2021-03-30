Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,212 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,551 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

