Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21.

