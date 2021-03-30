Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

