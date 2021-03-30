Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Waste Management stock opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.90 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

