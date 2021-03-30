Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after acquiring an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after buying an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

