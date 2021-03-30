Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

