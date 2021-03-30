Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $679,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $128.60.

