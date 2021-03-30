Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97.

