Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.