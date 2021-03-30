Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

