Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

