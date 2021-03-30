Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,940,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $96.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15.

