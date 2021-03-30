Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 33,397 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

