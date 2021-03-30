Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 6,484 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE MDT opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

