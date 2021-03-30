Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 8,956 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

