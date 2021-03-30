Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 252,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 37,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $279.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.