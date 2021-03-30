Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 389.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

