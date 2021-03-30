Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after purchasing an additional 639,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

