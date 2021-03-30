Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,039.91 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $334.55 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.37, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,246.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,111.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

