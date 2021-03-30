Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 16,693 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 309.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Shares of COST opened at $356.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $280.90 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

