Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 31,781 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 625.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $305.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $172.65 and a 1-year high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.