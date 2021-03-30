Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 51,985 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 434.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,985 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62.

