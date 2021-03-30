Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 64,665 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 482.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,665 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after buying an additional 648,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 198,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 147,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

