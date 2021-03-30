Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 88,363 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 137.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,363 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.