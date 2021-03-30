Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 298.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $469.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.